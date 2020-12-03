PF Lusaka province Secretary Kennedy Kamba says former Republican Vice President Dr.Guy Scott is being used by the Cartel to discredit President Lungu.

In a statement made available to Smart Eagles in Lusaka, Mr.Kamba said Says the PF is very disappointed that Dr. Guy Scott is being used to scandalise President Edgar Lungu by attempting to drag the government and the ruling party in matters relating to voter registration which is a sole responsibility of the Electoral Commission of Zambian (ECZ).

Mr. Kamba said the PF, sympathises with the ailing Dr. Guy Scott and wish him a speedy recovery and good health.

” As a party, we believe that the ECZ is actually doing its level best to ensure that as many citizens as possible register to vote in the forthcoming general elections. We are confident that the commission will attain its target of nine million voters,” Mr. Kamba.

” What is required is for all stakeholders, especially political parties, politicians, civil society leaders and indeed the Church to get on board to encourage citizens to go and vote,” He said.

Mr. Kamba said Dr.Guy Scott should stop being used to drag the government of President Edgar Lungu in the issue of voter registration.

” We know that Guy Scott does not like President Lungu and he still cannot face reality that Dr.Edgar Lungu is Republican President and he fought him so much following the demise of President Michael Sata,” Mr. Kamba.

He said Dr. Guy Scott has been a member of the cartel that still want to bring confusion in the leadership of the PF and consequently the government.

” We advise Dr Scott to stay away from bad people that are misleading him and concentrate on his medication and getting enough rest so that he can recover quickly because we want to see him in good health,” Mr.Kamba.

“These kinds of conspiracies to try and use him to insult and embarrass the Presidency or indeed the ruling PF will not take them anywhere. You cannot drag President Lungu into the ECZ matters, considering the fact that it is an autonomous body,” Mr.Kamba adds