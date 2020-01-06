DR. KAMBWILI AND EDGAR LUNGU ARE TOTAL OPPOSITES WHO CAN NEVER EVER WORK TOGETHER

There’s a very big difference between Dr Chishimba Kambwili and President Edgar Lungu, they are polar opposites who can never work together and who can never be reconciled.

Dr. Kambwili, now more fondly known as Zambia’s spokesperson represents the poor, the down trodden, the weak and the general population who are struggling to make ends meet. Dr Kambwili represents poor students whose meal allowances have been scrapped, he represents the poor who can’t afford a bag of mealie meal at K170.

On the other hand, President Edgar Lungu represents a small minority of rich, corrupt friends and associates of himself, who have enriched themselves through corruption at the expense of the poor masses, these are the people who have destroyed the economy.

President Edgar Lungu has seen the writing on the Wall, come 2021 he has to pack and leave State House forever. The PF should stop fantasizing that Dr Kambwili can help them win an election. This is not a simple election, this is a fight of good versus evil.

So GBM should stop day dreaming and stop spreading falsehoods, we’ve said NO, WE DON’T WANT TO COME BACK TO PF, NO, NO, NO.

You have Bowman Lusambo, Dora Siliya, Kampyongo and others, use them to win you the election.

Right now as NDC we are focused on the Chilubi by-election, which we intend to win and we will work day and night to ensure the PF loses that seat.

We will work with our partners in the Opposition Alliance to deliver this country out of the hands of this corrupt and visionless government. -NDC