For immediate Release.

Dr. Kambwili speaks out on extra judicial killings!

Lusaka. 27.02.2020.

NDC President Chishimba Kambwili has condemned the justification by the Chief Government spokesperson Dora Siliya on extra judicial killings.

Dr. Kambwili is shocked that Ms. Siliya is seemingly encouraging the police to be killing innocent citizens.

Dr. Kambwili has since demanded for an apology from Ms. Siliya for justifying the henious killings of innocent persons by police.

And Dr. Kambwili has advised police officers not to be trigger happy.

Dr. Kambwili said it is absurd to call for the shedding of innocent human blood using abitral methods in a country that calls its self a democratic state.

The NDC leader says police should endevour at all costs not to use live maximum ammunition when dealing with unruly crowds.

On Tuesday during a TV program, Ms. Siliya who is also Information Minister said police have every right to shot at protestor’s as a way of quilling unrests.

Dr. Kambwili has since urged President Edgar Lungu to fire the Chief Government spokesperson saying her reasoning is questionable especially on important fundamental principles such as the right to life.

The NDC leader said this in lusaka this morning when he addressed journalists.

Issued by: Kirby Kaoma Musonda. NDC Deputy Media Director