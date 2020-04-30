30/04/2020

The continued ranting of Patriotic Front members like Bowman Lusambo, Davies Mwila and now the deranged and overzealous Lusaka PF chairman, Paul Moonga against Dr. Chishimba Kambwili is something not even worth spending time on.

It is now a broken record of cheap rhetoric from the wishful thinkers that Dr Kambwili is going back to the Edgar Chagwa Lungu led PF.

Dr. Kambwili cannot work under president Lungu. He has tasted that misguided leadership and it will never happen again for a simple reason- Different aspirations.

Their ambitions are far apart. Dr. Kambwili’s desire is to see a better Zambia with improved livelihoods for locals while Dr Chagwa desires to be hero worshipped by boot lickers like Lusambo and auction the country to Chinese, Lebanese and other highest bidders coming through the back doors.

For once, Moonga must tone down, Dr. Kambwili’s lamentations about his business closures is not one meant for himself alone, but a loud concern for all businesses perceived to be owned by political rivals to the PF Government. His voice speaks for the naive, marginalised, scared and downtrodden local business community. See what is happening to a Zambian owned power company CEC, nothing to do with best interest of the national economy, but only to get on ADD president, Charles Milupi. But at what cost?

Country men and women, do not be surprised if you see CEC in Chinese hands soon.

Where is Mwamona Engineering that employed several Zambians? How many locals have lost jobs? How much has the national treasury lost in form of taxes?

Where is Prime TV? All these have been targeted just because of being perceived to be politically aligned. The PF Government must learn to separate politics from business.

A sound government must have a deliberate policy for empowering locals with great business opportunities regardless of their political affiliations. It must be National security interests above political power.

They did it with ZAMBEEF after realizing that Mr. Hakainde Hichilema was one of the biggest suppliers of beef to them. To get on HH, they fabricated nonsensical lies against our Zambian pride business which almost led to a temporary closure of the business. This kind of politically motivated targeting of local businesses is regrettable.

Now Zambia has been hit with COVID-19. No sound local business house is able to make meaningful contributions to the fight. Not because they have snubbed the call, but because they are not there. Therefore, only foreigners are making donations. The same foreigners that the PF Government has empowered to siphon our natural resources. It is not even wrong to assume that the same foreign business houses are even holding this leadership at ransom given the questionable pronouncements they are making just to appease their financiers. The fight against COVID-19 in Nigeria is being largely financed by their own local business heavyweights like Aliko Dangote, Mike Adenengu, among many others. During this period of COVID-19, the Zambian government has been exposed of its total neglect to the local entrepreneurs.

Had Mulungushi textiles and Ceriols industry been in operation, we could have made a number of COVID-19 protective equipment for our hard working health personnel and the local population at large and supply to the neighboring countries than signing exploitative MoUs with China on face masks. What a shame.

For this cause, we ask the misguided PF Lusaka chairman, Paul Moonga to focus on his obscene dancing in public with girls young enough to be his children as PF prepare to leave government.

As NDC, we also take this opportunity to lobby Zambians to buy more of the locally tailored face masks as opposed to the Chinese ones which we do not even know their means of production and quality checks.

The buying of local face masks will channel some revenue in Zambian hands than taking it all to China.

Issued by Chipoka Mulenga

Chairman- Copperbelt Province- NDC

