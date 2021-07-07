DR. KAUNDA INTERRED AT EMBASSY PARK, AS HIGH COURT DECLARES TO SANGWA AND KAWECHE THAT PUBLIC INTEREST OVERRIDES PERSONAL INTEREST

_*Dr. Kenneth Kaunda was not an ordinary person.*_

*Lusaka- 7th July 2021*

Lusaka High Court, Judge Wilfred Kopa Muma has rejected an application by Kaweche Kaunda to have the remains of Zambia’s founding President Dr. Kenneth Kaunda to lie at a farm instead of a designated official burial place for Heads of State.

Delivering a judgement in which Kaweche had sued the Secretary to Cabinet to compel government to hand over the body of Dr. Kaunda and be burried at the farm, Judge Muma said the case required that public interest was given consideration as it overrides personal or family interests.

Judge Mumba said he sympathized with some family members that wanted this matter to transpose it to a private or family funeral.

He said Dr. Kaunda was not an ordinary man.

Judge Muma said there was no arguable case fit for consideration at substantive hearing.