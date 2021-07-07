PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has declared April 28 as a public holiday in honour of Dr Kenneth Kaunda.
Dr Kenneth Kaunda was born on April 28th 1924.
President Lungu made the announcement during the funeral service at the Cathedral of the Holy cross in Lusaka.
“I, President of the Republic of Zambia now declares April 28, the birthday of Dr Kenneth Kaunda as a public holiday. One Zambia One Nation,” he said
Somehow I think this is not good. They should have honored the man while alive by constantly checking on him or taking him out of the country for treatment as they do for others.
This is unnecessary if this story is true. KK was not royalty. A lot has been done already to remember his name: Kenneth Kaunda secondary school in Chinsali, Kenneth Kaunda international airport, Kenneth Kaunda Metropolitan University ( I recognize that this was privately done) and now a national holiday when we have too many already. And this business of having one person sitting alone to declare a holiday ought to come to an end.
How many holidays are we going to have. If you keep on adding holidays then some should be discontinued such as the national prayer day in October so that we only remain with a given number of public holidays in a year.