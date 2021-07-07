PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has declared April 28 as a public holiday in honour of Dr Kenneth Kaunda.

Dr Kenneth Kaunda was born on April 28th 1924.

President Lungu made the announcement during the funeral service at the Cathedral of the Holy cross in Lusaka.

“I, President of the Republic of Zambia now declares April 28, the birthday of Dr Kenneth Kaunda as a public holiday. One Zambia One Nation,” he said