KK TO BE BURIED TWICE

By Darius Choonya

First Republican President Dr. Kenneth Kaunda will be buried twice.

Dr. Kaunda’s son Tilyenji has confirmed the development to Diamond News in a television live interview.

According to Tilyenji Kaunda, the first burial will be done at the Presidential Burial Site and the second burial at his residence in state Lodge next to his wife Betty Kaunda.

Mr. Kaunda says the Family and the state have agreed that his second burial will only be done once preparations conclude.

And in responding to a court matter filed by his brother Kaweche challenging the state’s decision to bury Dr. Kaunda at the memorial park, Mr. Tilyenji Kaunda expressed ignorance over the matter.

He however revealed that the majority of the family members have agreed that the late statesman be buried twice.