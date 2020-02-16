By Dr. Mujajati Aaron

ABOUT ALUMINIUM PHOSPHIDE

Aluminum phosphide (AlP) is a cheap, effective and commonly used pesticide. However, unfortunately, it is now one of the most common causes of poisoning among agricultural pesticides. It liberates lethal phosphine gas when it comes in contact either with atmospheric moisture or with hydrochloric acid in the stomach.

Human toxicity (poisoning) occurs either due to the ingestion (through the mouth) of AlP, after exposure and injury from phosphine inhalation (through breathing in) or even after absorption through the skin. After ingestion, AlP releases phosphine gas in the presence of atmospheric moisture or stomach acid, which is rapidly absorbed throughout the intestines, leading to systemic toxic effects involving the heart, lung, kidney, liver with manifestation of serious cardiac arrhythmias, intractable shock (low BP that does not respond to treatment), acidosis and pulmonary edema (build up of water in the lungs). After absorption, phosphine is oxidised (converted) to oxyacids. Phosphine is excreted in the urine as hypophosphite and also through the lung in the unchanged form.

In addition to the corrosive action of phosphine, the mechanism of toxicity includes failure of cellular respiration due to the effect on mitochondria (the engine of all cells), inhibition and formation of highly reactive hydroxyl radicals (poisonous forms of oxygen).

If you suspect that you or your loved one has been exposed rush to the nearest hospital as death can occur within minutes.

ALLOW LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES TO HANDLE THE “GASSING” PROBLEM. IT IS BEST THAT WE ALL WAIT FOR OFFICIAL INFORMATION THROUGH OFFICIAL CHANNELS.