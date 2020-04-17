#COVID19 IN THE COMPOUND🤔

It was reported in Chaisa and Kwa Jack, now its Bauleni and Marapodi (linked to the Kabwe case). Are you getting the picture? What is common about these places? High population density. The fight against covid19 is about to get tested because social distancing is extremely challenging in these areas. Talk of self quarantine in a two roomed house for a family of six. How possible is that? Access to masks is also not universal. To compound the situation these are some of the places where some of our most economically challenged citizens reside.

In the last 6 days Zambia has recorded 12 new cases of covid19 and 11 of which are local transmissions. How many transmissions are taking place as we speak?

The case that worries me the most is the one involving a 10 year old child. Children are efficient transmitters of viruses. How often have you had a flu in the first week of dropping your kids at school after schools open? Now think covid19. The other challenge is that kids move around a lot and the child in question will not be able to tell authorities all its contacts. That’s just the way kids are.

As things stand we could be on the verge of a sharp rise in cases. The Ministry of Health has its work cut out. For you and me we need to #prevent&protect by: avoiding crouds, wash our hands, avoid touching our faces, and wear a mask in public as per Presidential directive. We need to work very hard and work together. The struggle just got real.