Dr. Philip Isdor Mpango has on Wednesday afternoon been sworn in as the country’s Vice President, at Statehouse Chamwino, Dodoma.

Among other dignitaries present at the ceremony was President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

All 363 Members of Parliament on Tuesday gave their approval for Dr. Mpango, 63, to become Tanzania’s next vice president, after President Samia Suluhu presented his name as a nominee for the position to parliament.

The position of Vice President was left vacant after Samia Suluhu Hassan was sworn in as the 6th President of the United Republic of Tanzania following the death of John Pombe Joseph Magufuli.

Chapter 2, Part 2, Article 50 (4) of Tanzania’s Constitution stipulates that, “In the event that the office of Vice-President is vacant as soon as possible and in any case within a period not exceeding fourteen days after the Vice-President has ceased to hold his office, the President shall appoint a person who shall be the Vice-President and such appointment shall be confirmed by the National Assembly by a majority vote of the Members of Parliament.”

Mpango previously served as the Minister for Finance and Planning since November 2015.