Dr Scott’s political career didn’t begin with Patriotic Front none been Michael Sata’s trusted wingman.Dr Scott is a veteran statesman and political juggernaut.

In 1990, Scott joined Movement for Multi-Party Democracy (MMD) and was elected to be Chair of its Agriculture Committee during the first party convention. He was elected as Member of

Parliament for Mpika Central on the MMD ticket in the National Assembly during 1991 general election and subsequently appointed as Minister of Agriculture, Food and Fisheries .

He presided over a number of policy reforms and was responsible for managing the

“drought of the century” in January and February 1992. There was no reserve maize in Zambia and none in southern Africa, so emergency arrangements had to be made to import it from

overseas and move it into Zambia on dilapidated rail and road networks. He also oversaw the drought recovery “bumper harvest” of 1992–93.

In 1996, Scott resigned from MMD to form the Lima Party together with Ben Kapita, the president of the ZNFU. He piloted the merger between the Lima Party and other parties including Dean Mungomba’s Zambia Democratic Congress to form the Zambia Alliance for Progress.In 2001,he returned to politics and joined Patriotic Front,returning to the National Assembly after being elected MP for Lusaka Central in the 2006 general election before becoming vice-president in 2011 and acting president in 2015.

Hakainde Hichilema’s appointed of Dr Guy Scott to UPND’s National Management Commitment isn’t symbolic but a strategic appointment of an elder statesman,who can provide wise counsel to UPND.

Remember majority of UPND members haven’t been in government,senior statesmen and women are essential for UPND to familiarize themselves with transitioning from been a party in opposition to a party in power.If any statesman understands the governance system of Zambia it’s definitely Dr Guy Scott.