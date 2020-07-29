Dr. Stella Immanuel blasted Facebook and Twitter after it removed her controversial video touting hydroxychloroquine as a “cure” for COVID-19.

The Houston physician, who went viral for her video, declared on Twitter that Jesus Christ would destroy Facebook’s servers if her videos weren’t restored to the platform.

“Hello Facebook put back my profile page and videos up or your computers with start crashing till you do,” she tweeted overnight. “You are not bigger that God. I promise you. If my page is not back up face book will be down in Jesus name”

In the clip, allegedly filmed during a “White Coat Summit” in front of the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., the self-proclaimed “Deliverance Minister” stands with a group of doctors who praised hydroxychloroquine and said how masks and lockdowns are not needed to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“Hello, you don’t need a mask. There is a cure,” Immanuel said in the video.

According to the Texas Medical Board, Immanuel is a licensed pediatrician — and also recognized as religious minister, who has a long history of making bizarre claims about medical topics and other controversial issues.

On Tuesday, The Daily Beast published an extensive collection of some of Immanuel’s sermons and articles posted on her website, describing them as “definitely ludicrous.”

She refers to herself as “God’s battle axe and weapon of war” and claims that medical issues like endometriosis, cysts, infertility, and impotence are caused by sex with “spirit husbands” and “spirit wives,” a phenomenon described essentially as witches and demons having sexual intercourse with people in a dreamworld.

“They turn into a woman and then they sleep with the man and collect his sperm,” Immanuel said, according to the outlet. “Then they turn into the man and they sleep with a man and deposit the sperm and reproduce more of themselves.”

WE NEED YOUR HELP.



We are being attacked, ridiculed and discredited. We need our patients to SPEAK UP.



“They are responsible for serious gynecological problems,” Immanuel said. “We call them all kinds of names — endometriosis, we call them molar pregnancies, we call them fibroids, we call them cysts, but most of them are evil deposits from the spirit husband,” Immanuel said in 2013. “They are responsible for miscarriages, impotence — men that can’t get it up.”

The outlet claims to have also found that in 2015 Immanuel claimed that an Illuminati plan had been concocted by “a witch” to destroy the world using abortion, gay marriage, and children’s toys.”