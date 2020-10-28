BODY OF DR. TEMBO DISCOVERED AFTER BRUTAL MURDER IN MIKANGO BARRACKS

Lusaka, Zambia.

Police in Lusaka have found a body of Dr. Tasila Tembo. Dr. Tembo has been missing since friday last week.

She used to work from Ndeke house, the Ministry of Health Headquarters.

Police have not issued a statement yet but details from some family members suggest that the prime suspect is her soldier boyfriend.

They say the couple’s relationship was not so rosy as it was characterised with abuse advanced on the deceased by her boyfriend.

According to information gathered, the decomposed body was discovered in Mikango Barracks.

It has also emerged that the armed boyfriend has not been seen since friday last week.

Credit The Speech Analyst