DR. TASILA TEMBO’S KILLER APPEARS IN COURT WEAK, SAYS HE WAS BADLY TOTTURED IN PRISON BY POLICE OFFICERS AND PRISONERS

Lieutenant Nigel Mwaba the killer to Dr Tasila Tembo has today appeared in the Lusaka Magistrate’s Court.

Mwaba 33, an army officer of Barlastone park appeared before magistrate Chinuda Chibaula for explanation of the charge.

The accused said he understood the charge but could not take plea as murder is only triable by the High Court.

It is alleged That Mwaba between October 24 and 26,2020 murdered Dr Tasila Tembo.

Magistrate Chibaula has since directed state prosecutor Hammy Maloza to ensure that he sees an otolaryngologists(ear specialist).

This was after Mwaba asked the court to direct the police to allow him seek medical attention saying he could not hear properly as his ears were bleeding following the severe beatings and excessive torture he suffered whilst in detention.

Mr Mwaba said according to a medical personnel who attended to him at Sikanze clinic, his ear was infected and when his lawyer and family members requested for the said medical report, the police officers tore it apart. Sad.