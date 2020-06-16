Drake leads the nominations for the 2020 BET Awards.

The Toronto rapper is the most nominated artist this year with six, including Best Male Hip-Hop Artist, Video of the Year, and two nods for both Best Collaboration and Viewer’s Choice for his collaborations with Chris Brown (“No Guidance”) and Future (“Life Is Good”).

Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch are tied with five nominations each, according to Billboard. Meg’s nominations include Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, Best Collaboration, Album of the Year, and Video of the Year. Roddy scores nods for Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Album of the Year, Video of the Year, Best New Artist, and Viewer’s Choice.

Other multiple nominees include Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Lizzo, and DaBaby with four nods apiece.

The Nominees For Album Of The Year Are:

Cuz I Love You – @lizzo

Fever – @theestallion

Homecoming: The Live Album – @Beyonce

I Used To Know HER – @HERMusicx

Kirk – @DaBabyDaBaby

Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial – @RoddyRicch Watch the #BETAwards Sun Jun 28 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/eMEyO6TfVL — #BETAwards (@BETAwards) June 15, 2020

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, BET announced that it would move forward with its annual awards show “using an array of innovative techniques and artist-generated content,” while continuing its “celebration of black love, joy, pride and power with an all-star lineup.”

In honor of the 20th anniversary of the awards and BET’s 40th anniversary, the BET Awards will simulcast live for the first time on BET and CBS on June 28 at 8 p.m. ET.

2020 BET AWARDS NOMINATIONS

BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST

Beyoncé

H.E.R.

Jhené Aiko

Kehlani

Lizzo

Summer Walker

BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST

Anderson .Paak

Chris Brown

Jacquees

Khalid

The Weeknd

Usher

BEST GROUP

Chloe X Halle

City Girls

Earthgang

Griselda

Jackboys

Migos

BEST COLLABORATION

Chris Brown feat. Drake – “No Guidance”

DJ Khaled feat. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – “Higher”

Future feat. Drake – “Life Is Good”

H.E.R. feat. YG – “Slide”

Megan Thee Stallion feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign – “Hot Girl Summer”

Wale feat. Jeremih – “On Chill”

BEST MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

DaBaby

Drake

Future

Lil Baby

Roddy Ricch

Travis Scott

BEST FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST

Cardi B

Doja Cat

Lizzo

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

Saweetie

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Chris Brown feat. Drake – “No Guidance”

DaBaby – “Bop”

DJ Khaled feat. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – “Higher”

Doja Cat – “Say So”

Megan Thee Stallion feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign – “Hot Girl Summer”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Benny Boom

Cole Bennett

Dave Meyers

Director X

Eif Rivera

Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor

BEST NEW ARTIST

DaniLeigh

Lil Nas X

Pop Smoke

Roddy Ricch

Summer Walker

YBN Cordae

DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL

Fred Hammond – “Alright”

John P. Kee feat. Zacardi Cortez – “I Made It Out”

Kanye West – “Follow God”

Kirk Franklin – “Just For Me”

Pj Morton feat. Le’andria Johnson & Mary Mary – “All In His Plan”

The Clark Sisters – “Victory”

BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT

Burna Boy (Nigeria)

Innoss’b (DRC)

Sho Madjozi (South Africa)

Dave (U.K.)

Stormzy (U.K.)

Ninho (France)

S.pri Noir (France)

BEST NEW INTERNATIONAL ACT

Rema (Nigeria)

Sha Sha (Zimbabwe)

Celeste (U.K.)

Young T & Bugsey (U.K.)

Hatik (France)

Stacy (France)

BEST ACTRESS

Angela Bassett

Cynthia Erivo

Issa Rae

Regina King

Tracee Ellis Ross

Zendaya

BEST ACTOR

Billy Porter

Eddie Murphy

Forest Whitaker

Jamie Foxx

Michael B. Jordan

Omari Hardwick

YOUNG STARS

Alex Hibbert

Asante Blackk

Jahi Di’allo Winston

Marsai Martin

Miles Brown

Storm Reid

BEST MOVIE

Bad Boys For Life

Dolemite Is My Name

Harriet

Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé

Just Mercy

Queen & Slim

SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR

Ajeé Wilson

Claressa Shields

Coco Gauff

Naomi Osaka

Serena Williams

Simone Biles

SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Kawhi Leonard

Lebron James

Odell Beckham Jr.

Patrick Mahomes Ii

Stephen Curry

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Cuz I Love You – Lizzo

Fever – Megan Thee Stallion

Homecoming: The Live Album – Beyoncé

I Used To Know Her – H.E.R.

Kirk – DaBaby

Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial – Roddy Ricch

BET HER

Alicia Keys – “Underdog”

Beyoncé feat. Blue Ivy Carter, Wizkid & SAINt JHN – “Brown Skin Girl”

Ciara feat. Lupita Nyong’o, Ester Dean, City Girls & La La – “Melanin”

Layton Greene – “I Choose”

Lizzo feat. Missy Elliott – “Tempo”

Rapsody feat. PJ Morton – “Afeni”

VIEWERS’ CHOICE

Chris Brown feat. Drake – “No Guidance”

DaBaby – “Bop”

Future feat. Drake – “Life Is Good”

Megan Thee Stallion feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign – “Hot Girl Summer”

Roddy Ricch – “The Box”

The Weeknd – “Heartless”