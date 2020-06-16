Drake leads the nominations for the 2020 BET Awards.
The Toronto rapper is the most nominated artist this year with six, including Best Male Hip-Hop Artist, Video of the Year, and two nods for both Best Collaboration and Viewer’s Choice for his collaborations with Chris Brown (“No Guidance”) and Future (“Life Is Good”).
Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch are tied with five nominations each, according to Billboard. Meg’s nominations include Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, Best Collaboration, Album of the Year, and Video of the Year. Roddy scores nods for Best Male Hip Hop Artist, Album of the Year, Video of the Year, Best New Artist, and Viewer’s Choice.
Other multiple nominees include Beyoncé, Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, Lizzo, and DaBaby with four nods apiece.
The Nominees For Album Of The Year Are:
Cuz I Love You – @lizzo
Fever – @theestallion
Homecoming: The Live Album – @Beyonce
I Used To Know HER – @HERMusicx
Kirk – @DaBabyDaBaby
Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial – @RoddyRicch
Watch the #BETAwards Sun Jun 28 8/7c! pic.twitter.com/eMEyO6TfVL
In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, BET announced that it would move forward with its annual awards show “using an array of innovative techniques and artist-generated content,” while continuing its “celebration of black love, joy, pride and power with an all-star lineup.”
In honor of the 20th anniversary of the awards and BET’s 40th anniversary, the BET Awards will simulcast live for the first time on BET and CBS on June 28 at 8 p.m. ET.
2020 BET AWARDS NOMINATIONS
BEST FEMALE R&B/POP ARTIST
Beyoncé
H.E.R.
Jhené Aiko
Kehlani
Lizzo
Summer Walker
BEST MALE R&B/POP ARTIST
Anderson .Paak
Chris Brown
Jacquees
Khalid
The Weeknd
Usher
BEST GROUP
Chloe X Halle
City Girls
Earthgang
Griselda
Jackboys
Migos
BEST COLLABORATION
Chris Brown feat. Drake – “No Guidance”
DJ Khaled feat. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – “Higher”
Future feat. Drake – “Life Is Good”
H.E.R. feat. YG – “Slide”
Megan Thee Stallion feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign – “Hot Girl Summer”
Wale feat. Jeremih – “On Chill”
BEST MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
DaBaby
Drake
Future
Lil Baby
Roddy Ricch
Travis Scott
BEST FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST
Cardi B
Doja Cat
Lizzo
Megan Thee Stallion
Nicki Minaj
Saweetie
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
Chris Brown feat. Drake – “No Guidance”
DaBaby – “Bop”
DJ Khaled feat. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – “Higher”
Doja Cat – “Say So”
Megan Thee Stallion feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign – “Hot Girl Summer”
Roddy Ricch – “The Box”
VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR
Benny Boom
Cole Bennett
Dave Meyers
Director X
Eif Rivera
Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor
BEST NEW ARTIST
DaniLeigh
Lil Nas X
Pop Smoke
Roddy Ricch
Summer Walker
YBN Cordae
DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL
Fred Hammond – “Alright”
John P. Kee feat. Zacardi Cortez – “I Made It Out”
Kanye West – “Follow God”
Kirk Franklin – “Just For Me”
Pj Morton feat. Le’andria Johnson & Mary Mary – “All In His Plan”
The Clark Sisters – “Victory”
BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT
Burna Boy (Nigeria)
Innoss’b (DRC)
Sho Madjozi (South Africa)
Dave (U.K.)
Stormzy (U.K.)
Ninho (France)
S.pri Noir (France)
BEST NEW INTERNATIONAL ACT
Rema (Nigeria)
Sha Sha (Zimbabwe)
Celeste (U.K.)
Young T & Bugsey (U.K.)
Hatik (France)
Stacy (France)
BEST ACTRESS
Angela Bassett
Cynthia Erivo
Issa Rae
Regina King
Tracee Ellis Ross
Zendaya
BEST ACTOR
Billy Porter
Eddie Murphy
Forest Whitaker
Jamie Foxx
Michael B. Jordan
Omari Hardwick
YOUNG STARS
Alex Hibbert
Asante Blackk
Jahi Di’allo Winston
Marsai Martin
Miles Brown
Storm Reid
BEST MOVIE
Bad Boys For Life
Dolemite Is My Name
Harriet
Homecoming: A Film By Beyoncé
Just Mercy
Queen & Slim
SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR
Ajeé Wilson
Claressa Shields
Coco Gauff
Naomi Osaka
Serena Williams
Simone Biles
SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Kawhi Leonard
Lebron James
Odell Beckham Jr.
Patrick Mahomes Ii
Stephen Curry
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Cuz I Love You – Lizzo
Fever – Megan Thee Stallion
Homecoming: The Live Album – Beyoncé
I Used To Know Her – H.E.R.
Kirk – DaBaby
Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial – Roddy Ricch
BET HER
Alicia Keys – “Underdog”
Beyoncé feat. Blue Ivy Carter, Wizkid & SAINt JHN – “Brown Skin Girl”
Ciara feat. Lupita Nyong’o, Ester Dean, City Girls & La La – “Melanin”
Layton Greene – “I Choose”
Lizzo feat. Missy Elliott – “Tempo”
Rapsody feat. PJ Morton – “Afeni”
VIEWERS’ CHOICE
Chris Brown feat. Drake – “No Guidance”
DaBaby – “Bop”
Future feat. Drake – “Life Is Good”
Megan Thee Stallion feat. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign – “Hot Girl Summer”
Roddy Ricch – “The Box”
The Weeknd – “Heartless”