Unfortunately, a groom gets denied of one of the most anticipated events at a wedding party where the husband gets to kiss his wife.

Drama as shy bride refuses to kiss her husband on their wedding day (Video)

In a video making rounds online, two love birds on their traditional wedding created a scene after the wife was too shy to allow the husband to kiss her while the audience including photographers gets to capture a good shot.

The bride could be seen withdrawing and avoiding every shot of kisses sent her way till the husband eventually pulled back.

Watch the video below …