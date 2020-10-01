Son to the late Royal Highness Chief Mwanachingwala says he is the rightful heir to succeed his father to the throne hence will not allow the different factions claiming legitimacy to the crown to take away his birth right.

Mety Malambo (27) has since warned all those claiming to be rightful heirs to the throne to desist from confusing the masses as doing so may destroy the peace that the chiefdom has been known to uphold.

Mety (in picture) says he is the legitimate person to take over from his father as he was chosen by him, the traditional councillors and the royal council.

He adds that all those saying the late Chief Mwanachingwala, Charles Malambo was only a care taker chief should explain how he was gazzeted and recognized by government if that where the case.

Mety has since told Byta FM News that he will be installed on the throne of Mwanachingwala next month in accordance to culture and traditional prophesy.

Last week, some factions of the Bachindu Royal Clan in Mazabuka’s Mwanachingwala Chiefdom selected another ‘ruler’ in the ongoing succession disputes.

Abin Masumo Mwiinga became the third chief chosen to the throne, a few months after the Elina Cheemauna led sect announced Jackson Mweene as Chief during the late ruler’s funeral.

Earlier, just after the death of the Charles Malambo, his younger brother Pinalo was allegedly chosen as Chief.