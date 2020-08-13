DRIVER DIES AS 3 ARE INJURED IN RTA

A truck driver has died in a head-on-collision road traffic accident that has left three others injured.

The accident happened on Thursday morning at Chuwi village in Isoka on the Great North Road.

The casualties have been identified as Charles Chitumbo,36, of Lusaka, who died on the spot while driving a Scania truck with registration number ALR 1716 with one passenger on board.

Also involved is Innocent James aged 29 from Tanzania’s commercial hub, Dar es Salaam who was also driving the Scania truck and trailer with registration number T966 DTS/T228 DSG with a Zimbabwean passenger on board.

Muchinga Police Deputy Commissioner Godfrey Kunda confirmed the incident in a statement that the accident happened when the Zambian truck driver failed stick to his lane and “aggressively collided with the Tanzanian truck.”

He says the Zimbabwean, Nelson Mughanhu, 43, of Harare is battling for his life in the Intensive Care Unit(ICU) as he sustained serious head injuries.

The Tanzanian national sustained bruises on the head, on the hip and right-hand fingers while his passenger Miriam Nakanyika aged 15 of Musanya village in Chinsali sustained bruises on the right hand, left leg and general body pains, Mr Kunda has said.

The two trucks have had their cabins extensively damaged and are still on the scene.

The body of the deceased driver has been deposited into Isoka district hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.