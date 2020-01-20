Some drug addicts in Zambia have turned to anti-retroviral drugs to get high, a medical expert has revealed.

Dr. Ravi Paul, a psychiatrist at Chainama Hills Hospital, says the addicts are accessing the ARVs despite not being HIV positive.

“It is unfortunate that some of them are now addicted to ARVs and facing difficulties in quitting the habit and drugs,” he said.

Dr Paul has warned that the tendency by drug addicts to take ARVs when they are not afflicted with HIV is detrimental to their health.