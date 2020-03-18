South Africa’s pay TV service DSTV is offering free access to 24-hour news channels to non-subscribers in the country.

“Staying informed about the latest news on the [coronavirus outbreak] is the first step in stopping its spread,” MultiChoice Group which owns Dstv said in a statement.

Viewers will have access to international broadcasters like BBC World, CNN and Euronews Now.

They will also get access to local channels: eNCA, SABC News, Newzroom Afrika.

The channels will be available through DStv Now and MultiChoice’s online streaming platform that are available on PCs, smartphones, tablets, smart TVs and Xbox consoles, the company said.

Dstv has 14 million subscribers in Africa, half of them in South Africa.