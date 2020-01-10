The Electoral Commission of Zambia has recommended Dubai-based Al Ghurair Printing Company to print the 2021 ballot papers and candidates posters at a cost of 6.7 Million United States Dollars.

Al Ghurair Printing Company is the company which also printed the 2016 election ballot papers.

According to sources have told Zambian Watch that President Edgar Lungu and Patriotic Front Officials have instructed the ECZ to award the tender for printing 2021 ballot papers to Al Ghurair Printing company.

Sources say Al Ghurair has already transported other ballot papers that are stationed at State house in readiness for rigging.