President Edgar Lungu Wrote;

Fellow Citizens,

After 55 years of darkness, residents of Dundumwezi can now enjoy electricity after the Rural Electrification Authority (REA) completed a grid extension project which I commissioned at Sichimbwali Primary School on 20th November, 2019. This is yet another promise fulfilled by the Patriotic Front (PF) Government.

During the commissioning ceremony, I stated the following:

“The goal of this project is to supply electricity to Dundumwezi area in Chief Chikanta’s Chiefdom which has never been connected to the national grid since Independence. The commissioning of this project is illustrative of Government’s desire to empower rural communities with the necessary developmental infrastructure”.

” My Government will continue allocating the much-needed resources for the Rural Electrification program in Zambia in order to reach our aspirations. This commitment arises from the fact that we are all aware that without reliable sources of energy, rural areas will remain economically unviable. Their contribution to the country’s gross domestic product will therefore remain minimal.”

My Government believes in unlocking the potential of our rural areas for them to contribute significantly to development.

This is our commitment and our pledge to the Zambian people.

#OurWordOurBond

Edgar Chagwa Lungu

President of the Republic of Zambia

Building ZambiaTogether