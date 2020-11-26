By Brightwell Chabusha

Headmen from Dundumwezi in Southern Province are regreting their past acts of supporting UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema and the UPND.

Speaking at the PF Secretariat in Lusaka when they met PF Secretary GeneralDavies Mwila, the headmen has charged that working with UPND is regratable and unproductive.

The Headmen were in the company of PF National Mobilisation Committee member Bizwell Mutale.

And speaking through Village Headman Nsingo, the headmen expressed gratitude to the PF government for the developmental projects taking place across the country.

The headmen have since endorsed President Edgar Lungu as their preferred Presidential candidate in the 2021 general elections.

And the PF Secretary General has called on all the Headmen across the country to urgently get their people to register as voters in order to give President Lungu a resounding victory.

Mr Mwila was accompanied by PF Deputy Secretary General Mrs Mumbi Phiri, Lusaka Vice Provincial Chairperson Charles Chimumbwa and Provincial Chairlady Margie Mumba.