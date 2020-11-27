DUNDUMWEZI IS NOW A PF STRONGHOLD – DAVIES MWILA

The Patriotic Front is confident of changing the disappointing and poorest election results the party suffered in Dundumwezi Constituency in the 2016 general elections.

In its preparation to offset the paltry 250 votes the party recorded in that election, the ruling party is working with all headmen in all villages in the constituency.

In the August 2016 general elections, Dundumwezi gave the opposition UPND President Hakainde Hichilema 30, 810 while President Edgar Lungu only managed a measly 252 votes.

Speaking at the pf secretariat when he received over 30 village headmen from Chikankata chiefdom who are in Lusaka to show solidarity to the pf and assure them that they win the 2021 polls in the constituency, party secretary general Davies Mwila has assured the electorate in Dundumwezi of both government and the party’s continued support.

And speaking on behalf of all the headmen, senior headman Mwabila assured the PF leadership that the electorate in Dundumwezi have resolved to vote for the ruling party in next year’s elections.

Headman Mwabila said the electorate have realized that the challenges the constituency is experiencing are because of their continued voting for the opposition.

And Headman Nsungu has hailed President Lungu for the massive development the constituency has received despite losing elections in that area.

Image may contain: 8 people, people sitting