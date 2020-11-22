By CIC UPND Reporter.

DUNDUMWEZI PEOPLE ARE THE NICE PEOPLE I HAVE EVER SEEN SAYS BIG MULE.

Lukashsya UPND Aspiring candidate Hon Davies Mulenga aka Big Mule brought Dundumwezi to a standstill after he explained his exotic history how Bembas and Tongas have been helping and assisting each other politically when no other tribe participated in the liberation struggle of this country from the first Republic, second Republic and third Republic saying Tongas and Bembas where United as brothers and sisters until 2001 when unknown groupings brought division.

Big mule said that Dundumwezi people are good people he did not know especially after hearing about the place and the trip he was informed they are farmers actually he has discovered they are good good farmers and he has asked headmen to give him land to grow maize as well and help him with Cattle to take to Lukashya so that he also becomes a Kachema.

He said without Tongas Zambia would have not gotten independence because they sacrificed alot hence the entire PF must respect Southern province and not abuse them.

Explaining the history of the Bembas and Tongas and role they played Southern province played in ensuring that a Secretary General by the name of Kaunda became the president of UNIP. He said PF are making about tribalism on Tongas should come to an end and pay back because it’s time for HH.

