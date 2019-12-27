By Don Mwenda

Even married couples sometimes use protection and it’s not always when they meet.

Please give us some breathing space, the ride has become so rough and we are in pain.

Amb Kwendo has been recalled over remarks you found to be unholy in your so called Christian nation when it’s you practicing this act by hitting us hard from behind without protection and any form of lubrication.

Please once again we are in pain. You can’t increase fuel and electricity with the current state of affairs in our country.

Hope you have thought the Major negative effects the increase in these two commodities will bring on that ordinary Zambian.

Have you thought about that ordinary business man or woman running a business on little capital?

Have you thought about those who have failed to survive on less than a dollar per day in the past few years since you took over steering wheel?

Have you thought about us from the ghetto who have lost relatives on the pretext that the ambulance doesn’t have fuel?

Have you thought about us the youths who are unemployed but with qualifications and have family’s depending on us because our parent’s sacrificed their pension money just to invest in our education?

Have you thought about mother’s dying everyday while giving birth because they need to walk miles to attain quality health care?

Have you thought about civil servants getting peanuts but heavily taxed?

Have you thought about my mother in the ghetto whose capital is less than K20 just to sale vegetables and fruits along the road?

Have you thought that person in Shangombo who is sharing drinking water with animals?

Have you thought about my young brother in the deep rural of Zambia whose illiteracy levels are high to an extent of mistaking toilet paper for a bandage?

Mwebuteko please,what plans do you have between now and 2021 to arrest the situation?

Kindly prove to us that you are committed to improving your people’s lives and not only those of your relatives.

This time around don’t mention HH I your failures. Just admit we shall understand.

OFFICIALLY THE DUNUNA REVERSE PROPHECY HAS COME TO PASS.

