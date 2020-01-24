Home politics PF Dununa Reverse Song Wasn’t Enough, Big One Coming For 2021 Says JK entertainmentmusicpoliticsPFUPND Dununa Reverse Song Wasn’t Enough, Big One Coming For 2021 Says JK January 24, 2020 0 Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp DUNUNA REVERSE SONG WASN’T ENOUGH, BIG ONE COMING FOR 2021 SAYS JK. JK Writes: “It’s like Dununa Reverse wasn’t enough for you, so am coming back with another one in 2021 for my beloved political party PF.” LEAVE A REPLY Cancel reply Please enter your comment! Please enter your name here You have entered an incorrect email address! Please enter your email address here Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment. Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.