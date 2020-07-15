After attending a ‘COVID party’, a young man has died of coronavirus, believing it was only a hoax.

A patient in his 30s, whose name is not revealed, became critically ill due to a coronavirus infection and lost the battle with the disease. He was treated at Methodist Healthcare Hospital in San Antonio, Texas, UNILAD reports.

Moments before the man passed away, he told his nurse he had attended a ‘COVID party’. Similar to most of the people at these gatherings, the patient risked his health in a bid to prove coronavirus isn’t real. Sadly, he proved exactly the opposite.

The so-called ‘COVID parties’ are usually held by an already diagnosed coronavirus patient. The people who attend those gatherings are healthy residents who are questioning the fact that the world is currently in the middle of a severe pandemic. What’s more, as ABC reports, in Alabama students who are throwing such absurd parties are ‘rewarding’ the first person who gets infected with the virus.

“I thought this was a hoax, but it’s not”, the patient said moments before he died of COVID-19.

As Dr. Jane Appleby, chief medical officer of Methodist Healthcare, recalls, some of the patient’s last words were: “I think I made a mistake.” The young patient shared he used to believe the whole pandemic was a deception until he contracted the virus himself.

gnoring the ever-increasing number of coronavirus cases worldwide and the tremendous evidence that the virus is real, the man simply refused to believe his life was in danger. Instead, he intentionally chose to expose himself to the disease, rejecting the possibility that he could actually get infected. Tragically, he was one of the many victims of the novel virus who denied its severity until it was already too late.

According to Dr. Appleby, this case is just one example of all the ‘potentially avoidable’ fatalities in young people.

In a video published by ABC3 News, the doctor states:

“What we’ve learned about this virus is it doesn’t discriminate and none of us are invincible… We’re just trying to share some real-world examples to help our community realize that this virus is very serious and can spread easily.”

Furthermore, the doctor explains that there are many young people currently being treated at Methodist Healthcare. A number of these patients fall ill ‘very quickly and require intensive care’. Dr. Appleby ends her video message with the words: