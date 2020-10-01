The question of whether President Yoweri Museveni will be on the ballot paper for the forthcoming 2021 general elections or not, will be determined today by the East African Court of Justice in Arusha, Tanzania.

The regional court that will be presided over by Principal Judge, Monica Mugenyi, is expected to pass its verdict starting at 9:30 am.

“Take notice that the above reference is fixed for the delivery of judgment via video conferencing on Wednesday, September 30, 2020, from 9:30 am before Hon. Justice Monica Mugenyi, the principal judge, Hon. Dr. Charles Nyawello and Hon. Charles Nyacha” reads in part the judgment notice that was sent out to the concerned parties last month.

“You are hereby required to appear in court via video conference and abide by the guidelines for video conferencing. Please note that if there is no appearance on your part, the Court will proceed to deliver the judgment and make necessary orders, your absence notwithstanding,” the notice further reads.

The reference that will be decided today, involves a Ugandan lawyer, Male Mabirizi, who is challenging the decision of the Supreme Court in upholding the amendment of the Constitution to remove the only remaining safety clause on the age limit for the president.

The decision of the Supreme Court has since given a green light to President Museveni, who will be above 75 years at the next polls to contest.

However, lawyer Mabirizi wants to block this move by having the age limit clause of 102 (b), reinstated in the Constitution.

Should the regional court agree with the arguments of Mabirizi, age limit clauses will be reinstated into the Constitution and this will make President Museveni ineligible to contest again since he is already above the age limit which is 75.

On the contrary, should the court dismiss the reference, Museveni will be eligible to be on the ballot paper as the flag bearer for the NRM party since top party organs have endorsed him as their sole presidential candidate in the next year’s polls.