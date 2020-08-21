POLICE in Eastern Province have arrested the ruling party’s provincial youth chairman Emmanuel Banda a.k.a Jay Jay for conducting an illegal procession.

Eastern Province Police Commissioner Luckson Sakala has been quoted by Breeze FM confirming Jay Jay’s arrest.

He is said to have to conducted a massive procession of PF cadres from Protea Hotel to Luangwa House where he attended the launch of the multi-sectoral youth Empowerment Programme by Sports minister Emmanuel Mulenga.

Yesterday, Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja ordered the arrest of Jay Jay bearly a day after being released on bond at Lusaka Central Police where he was charged with Aggravated Assault with Intent to Steal.

Last month, Jay Jay in the company of other youths attacked Lusaka Central Police Station and beat up police officers like little children.

Jay Jay then went on the run for close to a month before he finally surrendered himself to Lusaka Central Police on Tuesday.

Police charged Jay Jay with Aggravated Assault with Intent to Steal but released immediately on police bond.

©Kalemba