Lusaka-9th March, 2021.

The long-held view that the Eastern Part of Zambia was a ruling Patriotic Front (PF) strong-hold has been annulled.

This comes to light in the wake of the tour that newly-appointed UPND national women Affairs Chairperson, Doreen Mwamba took in the company of her deputies, Edith Kamanga and Gladys Tavaris took of Eastern Province on Monday, 8th March, 2021.

Ms Mwamba, upon traversing the full breadth of the Eastern Province, revealed to the UPND Media Team that the long-held-belief that most of Eastern and northern regions of the country were PF strongholds were a fallacy and unrealistic.

She stated that upon travelling through Katete, Sinda, Petauke and Nyimba, her experience depicts a whole lot of changed political spectrum in which the favour and wind of change favoured President Hakainde Hichilema to emerge victorious in the forthcoming 12th August, 2021 general elections.

“Am so proud that they want a fellow farmer who understands what they need,they told me that east belongs to the people of Zambia and not PF. They even revealed that no empowerment as put by PF will ever change their vote because PF has inflicted poverty on them and has been full of lies and tricks in their way of governance.Come 12th August they will vote for HH and UPND.” said Ms Mwamba

She has since called on all UPND members not to be hoodwinked with the cheap political talk and rhetoric that the PF would be retaining power come August 12th, as the political tide had shifted towards the largest opposition party in the country.

The UPND Media Team witnessed a sharp rise in the praises and accolades being showered on the UPND leader, whom most people said was the final redeemer to their perpetual malady and infirmity of untold misery and poverty.

Ms Mwamba told the people in Eastern province that their lives will change after voting for President HH because they will be run their farming as business to fully sustain their lives.

Ms Mwamba thanked the Provincial team for the thunderous welcome and unity exhibited among members.

Ms Mwamba was accompanied by her two deputies Ms Tarvaris and Ms Kamanga, senior pary officials madam vibetti, Presidential Spokesperson Anthony Bwalya, Special Assistant to President Hakainde Hichilema, Chella Tukuta the photographer and others.

*UPND MEDIA TEAM*