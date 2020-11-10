EASTERN PF ANGRY WITH ZULU FOR OPPOSING MPEZENI’S DIRECTIVE TO VOTE FOR LUNGU…calls on the chief to drop him as induna

By Daily Revelation Reporter

The PF in Eastern Province has asked paramount chief of the Ngoni people, Mpezeni to remove Ambassador George Zulu as his induna, saying he is watering down the chief’s directive to the people of the province to vote for President Edgar Lungu as a son of the soil.

Calling in to Daily Revelation over the statement by Zambia’s former High Commissioner to Australia Amb Zulu’s statement that the paramount chief might have given directives to the people of Eastern Province to vote for President Lungu as the son of the soil, but that it was up to the people themselves to choose their own leader, provincial spokesperson William Phiri said the statement by Amb Zulu was not in the interest of the people of Eastern Province, because he was watering down the chief’s directive.

“It seems the directive has pricked the heart of Mr Zulu. Who is Mr Zulu to water down the directive of the Chiefs?” Phiri asked, accusing the Ambassador of pushing the UPND agenda in the province. “Zulu is not the first induna…he thinks he can bend the chief’s directive.”

Phiri said chief Mukuni of the Toka Leya people of Southern Province was a vocal supporter of the UPND, and that there was therefore nothing wrong with the position taken by the Mpezeni and the other chiefs in Eastern Province.

He said Amb Zulu should therefore not turn himself into the “United Nations chief peace coordinator”, accusing him of stabbing the President in the back.

He said Eastern Province has had no element of tribalism, and that the chiefs were now speaking because of the works they had seen President Lungu do.

“We can only defend our own because he’s doing fine. In fact UPND should be very happy that they are getting a lot of votes from here,” said Phiri. “As PF in Eastern Province we are calling for the royal establishment to drop George Zulu as one of the indunas to the paramount chief.”-Daily Revelation