EASTERN PROVINCE DISAPPOINTED BY DORA SILIYA’S SARCASM ON THE REGION.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Dora Siliya told Parliament that the PF strongholds are recieving rains and areas supporting the opposition are being punished by God by not having enough rains.

Eastern, Central, Southern, parts of Copperbelt and Western provinces were worst hit by the drought due to Climate Change as Mr Lungu has lately been literary sermonizing.

We wish to categorical state that, the people of Eastern Province are greatly dismayed and disgusted by Dora’s misguided and reckless statement. By implication, she is saying that the drought was brought about because of their choice to vote for Edgar Lungu.

Dora’s unguided mouth is her worst enemy. We have not forgotten when in 2011, she stood on the anthill as information Minister accusing Mr Sata of supporting gay rights. We have not forgotten how she called Mr Sata senile and insane and raised her middle finger in the National Assembly of all places. Today she is in the same Party founded by Mr Sata displacing founders of the PF she was fond of insulting day and night. We have always wondered what Mr Lungu saw in her by bringing her back in the political limelight through the PF.

As UPND we have no time for people like Dora because we know her character. Once she is done destroying PF she will try to seek refuge in another party but we now doubt she if she will find room. The PF should concentrate on finding solutions to the massive corruption, theft of state resources like Mukula tree, decimination of Forest 27, severe load shedding and the runaway Kwacha. They will be more appreciated than issuing unbriddled statements like Dora is doing.

Paul BenjaminThole.

Eastern Province Provincial Chairman

*UPND*