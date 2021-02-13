EASTERN PROVINCE FOR EDGAR CHAGWA LUNGU & DEVELOPMENT FOUNDATION LAUNCHED

… with a specific mandate of ensuring an outright victory for President Edgar Lungu in the forthcoming General elections.

By Smart Eagles

The Eastern province for Edgar Chagwa Lungu and Development Foundation has been launched in Chipata.

Foundation chairman Emmanuel JJ Banda said during the launch, that the foundation has a specific mandate of ensuring an outright victory for President Edgar Lungu in the August 12, 2021 General elections.

Mr. Banda said the launch of the foundation is a source of great pride for Eastern province and a wonderful opportunity to reaffirm its commitment to President Edgar Chagwa Lungu.

” I would like to commend the top leadership for entrusting us with this huge responsibility and in responding to this noble call, we are saying to the authorities that we shall not betray your trust. with your full support we shall deliver beyond your expectations,” Mr. Banda said.

” By appointing us you have demonstrated that you are far-sighted in your vision to use the region’s available and committed manpower by working closely with our local leaders to promote and highlight all developmental programs undertaken so far by the President through his slogan not to leave anyone behind. I hope that more of our provinces will follow our lead,” he adds.

Mr. Banda said President Lungu places great importance on genuine voter mobilisation and activities that promotes unity of purpose and events such as the launch of the foundation.

” We are not a political party but a pressure group supporting and campaigning for President Edgar Chagwa Lungu for his re-elction in the 2021 general elections. We have openly declared to support and campaign for President Lungu because he has demonstrated his commitment and resolve to develop every part of the country,” Mr. Banda said.

And Mr. Banda said the organization shall not go to sleep or leave any stone unturned but shall report to work immediately to carry out its mandate of vigorously mobilising and encouraging all those who have registered as voters to vote for development and President Lungu.

” Voter apathy is yet another big challenge we have faced in the past but with the coming of our organisation, we shall ensure a robust mobilisation and sensitisation campaign to ensure that Eastern province records a 100% voter turn out on voting day to elect their humble leader President Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu,” Mr. Banda said.

” Let us also encourage each other to vote the way our colleagues in other parts of the country vote. Our humble appeal to you all is to safeguard your voters cards so that we give Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu a resounding victory come 12th august,” be said.