EASTERN Province UPND secretary Paul Daka says the region has changed from green to red.

In an interview, Daka said he was impressed with the support that his party was receiving in a perceived PF stronghold.

“This province is perceived to be a bedroom for the PF but I believe that this is just an assumption from the PF people. The truth of the matter is that the people in this province have changed. The economic hardships that the people are facing are not selective, whether one is PF or UPND. A lot of people have changed camps from PF to UPND because they feel UPND is the only alternative at the moment. I know that PF cannot believe that they have lost popularity in Eastern Province but the hard truth is that the province has changed from green to red,” he said.

Daka said the results of the just ended Vubwi council chairperson elections, was just a tip of what was obtaining on the ground in the province.

“During that by-election, the PF had 42 Landcruisers and Toyota Hilux in Vubwi, they were dishing out mealie-meal, cooking oil, even me I got one bottle of cooking oil. They were dishing out money. Now out of all these things, the difference between PF and UPND was about 1,200 votes. During that by-election, we only had two vehicles as UPND. These are indicators that the PF has lost ground, suppose that the ground was levelled, we were going to carry the day as UPND,” he said.

Daka said the people of Eastern Province just like any other part of the country were looking for someone who would rescue the economy.

“People want someone who is going to provide enough fertiliser to the farmer on time and then ensure that the produce is bought at a good price so that a farmer can be happy. As we speak, people do not benefit from their farming as expected,” he said.

Daka said it was shocking that the PF were dishing out money while the economy had collapsed.

“When PF bring the money, get it and chew it but vote rightly on 12 August. I am optimistic that once the UPND is voted into office, the donor community or the investors will have confidence in him and things will move well,” he said.

Daka said he was impressed with the quality of aspiring candidates that have applied to stand on UPND ticket in the province.