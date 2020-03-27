Four suspected people in Eastern Province have been quarantined on suspicion of being infected with Coronavirus.

Of the quarantined, three are in Chipata while the fourth is in Petauke.

Eastern Province Minister Makebi Zulu has since directed that the street vendors along the Golf Club in Chipata be removed today with no compromise.

He says the outbreak of Coronavirus is a serious matter that needs everyone’s effort to combat.

The vendors have however refused to from along the Golf Club alleging that there is not enough space in the market to accommodate everyone.

Coronavirus cases in Zambia have continued to rise and as of Thursday March 26, Zambia had 16 cases.