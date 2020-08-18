Press statement from Senior Chief Mukuni

17th August 2020

EASTERN PROVINCE MAIZE BAN UNFAIR

I wish to render my unequivocal support to His Majesty Paramount Chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni people, for coming out in solidarity with the people of Eastern Province, who are agitated by government’s decision to ban them from selling their own maize to private consumers of their choice, and instead forcing them to sell to an FRA imposed poor price. I agree with His Majesty that most of the farmers that are eking a living out of their hard work on their farms, are not actually receiving any agro input support programs from government.

Why should the same government then have power to confiscate their produce and give it away to Disaster Management Unit for the PF to then freely distribute it to areas where there are by elections, inorder to win votes, while leaving the people of Eastern Province traumatised and impoverished?

I call upon government to immediately meet the farmers of Eastern Province and work out a fair solution that will put the interest of the farmers first, than politics of by elections food handouts, which elections are deliberately caused. The government must always listen to the complaints of the people especially over matters regarding food its prices. That is the correct and prudent way of running public affairs.

Senior Chief Mukuni

of the Leya people of Kazungula, Livingstone and Zimba Districts and all the Bene Mukuni