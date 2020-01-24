In our recent extensive tour of remote parts of the Eastern Province we sadly observed that the serious problems of political and tribal disunity in the province which forced some leaders from there to come up with the now most misunderstood and misinterplated slogans like “Umodzi Kumawa” and “Wako ni wako” to cure the division in the province which still exist.

We forgive those who misunderstood these slogans because they don’t know the underlying tribal conflicts and tension in the province. This division and misunderstanding is unfortunately nationalwide just as It was in the UNIP era.

As a party we are extremely sad that the current government is repeating the exact problem which brought down the UNIP government and that is failure to understand the root causes of the serious problems the country is facing and to help citizens bite the bullet when neccessary.

In the UNIP era Zambians experienced serious shortages of basic essentials like sugar, cooking oil, bathing soap and above all meal mealie the staple food. All this was blamed on Dr Kenneth Kaunda. The price of copper hit rock bottom while that of fuel went up creating a serious economic crisis for the average citizens which sparked a call for UNIP to go.

Regrettably our party then operating as an underground movement called People’s Redemption Organisations , PRO played a big role in the down fall of UNIP.

We say regrettably because we did not understand then that we were playing in the hands of a highly intelligent and manipulative evil force which is still influencing events in the world which Zambia is part of.

As we have always warned Zambians that the country is dealing with the same satanic force’s which captures our forefathers like animals and sold them to slavery and later colonised us now using local organisations like political parties, NGOS and media houses which have mushroomed with an agenda of dividing Zambians.

This satanic force continue to manipulate and influence events in Zambia that the Zambians today ignore the massive development in the nation and only focus on the negative propaganda being spread by these foreign funded organisations.

As a party we are now forced to contest the 2021 general elections in national interest as it is clear the PF does not have the ability to save Zambia from the jaws and sharp teeth of this ruthless satanic force whose agents already promised Zambians of almagcedon if they dont get into power.

We have over a long period of time warned the PF not to take the peace Zambia is enjoying for granted but take measures to arrest the danger which could come with the formation of gangs in nearly all the townships in Zambia.

It is only our party which can restore the lost spirit of nationalism and patriotism in Zambia and bring back the lost spirit of national unity in Zambia.

As a one of the oldest political parties in Zambia we know where the country has gone wrong and the way forward as compared to UPND, PF and most of the foreign sponsored political parties in Zambia making dangerous and retrogressive noise.

We shall next month unveil our manifesto for Zambians to see the only and only way forward for Zambia.

Our manifesto Carter’s for every section of the Zambian society starting from the children, farmers, retirees, academicians, workers, and the youth in what we call ” Youthism” as want them to play a major role in rebuilding our country.

The current scramble for power with satanist shedding blood of innocent citizens should not be allowed in our Christian nation hence our advise to the people of Eastern Province not to fall prey to satanist organisations disguised as political parties and NGOS which want to use them as political DAIPERS which will be thrown away after the elections.

Some political parties are very desperate for power that they can do anything including shedding blood by sponsoring demons who people mistake for ritual killers and township gangs.

We call on Zambians to wait for our manifesto next month when we shall unveil our strategy to save Zambia from the jaws of the global satanic forces causing havoc worldwide.

Changing government in Zambia will not change anything for as long as the country does not make the changes which our manifesto will unveil. Even if God sent ANGELS to rule Zambia the current situation will prevail. We shall provide a workable alternative which the PF, UPND and all the existing political parties shall ever provide to save Zambia from self destruction.

As one of the oldest political parties in Zambia which has witnessed political developments from independence and worked at a personal level with some Great Leaders on the continent and SADC and nearly all the past and present political party leaders including Presidents Edgar Lungu, Hichilema Hakainde, Dr Kenneth Kaunda, Rupiah Bwezani Banda, Nevers Mumba, Michael Sata, the late Mike Mulongoti etc ZDDM with its Human Resource practitioner background has a clear understand of the Zambian crisis.

Meanwhile in national interest we appeal to the PF to apologise to the political parties in Eastern Province including the MMD which signed an MOU at Protea hotel in Chipata to support it but feeling betrayed by what is perceived as arrogance on the part of the PF who still openly give the impression that it is so popular that it could have won the elections without their support.

This apology is very necessary because it has contributed to the. Political confusion in the province because some MMD members are now after teaching PF a lesson which is unnecessarily because as a party it has shown good will thou alot more still need to be done like giving the province a university and basic infrastructure like a stadium and simply naming a public structure Omelo Mumba or after President Rupiah Bwezani Banda.

It must appreciated that Easterners maybe a people who are very hard on each other as they demand the highest quality of service performance and integrity from each other where ever they are but remain extremely good and accomodating to other hence becoming a second home to people from different parts of the country.

We may conclude by stating the fact that ZDDM does not mind the abusive language of being called President Lungus stooges because Lungu is a very good and hard working leader. Our standing in the election is not personal but because our parties have different solutions to the Zambian crisis.

Edwin Sakala

ZDDM President