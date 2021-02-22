EASTERNERS YOU ARE FOOLISH,

ABLE CHIKWA.

Another PF tribalist on the loose. This time PF have sponsored Able Chikwa AVEMA President from Chisokine Makert in kitwe on the Copperbelt who is in Chipata Eastern Province preaching about tribal hatred.

Adressing PF members in Chipata, Chikwa called Easterns foolish people for supporting Tonga President HH from Southern instead of their own Son Edgar Lungu.

Below is the video of him.