EASTERNERS YOU ARE FOOLISH,
ABLE CHIKWA.
Another PF tribalist on the loose. This time PF have sponsored Able Chikwa AVEMA President from Chisokine Makert in kitwe on the Copperbelt who is in Chipata Eastern Province preaching about tribal hatred.
Adressing PF members in Chipata, Chikwa called Easterns foolish people for supporting Tonga President HH from Southern instead of their own Son Edgar Lungu.
Below is the video of him.
Anyone who speaks with one hand in the pocket and the other hand with a finger sticking out and pointing at people is RUDE, UNCOUTH and does not deserve to be listened to. Please Zambians, learn to read body language and you will not elect incompetent leaders.
These are wrong chaps I don’t know why people put GOD in foolishness.tribal issues and hating one another how does God come in