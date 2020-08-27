Eat Empowerment Money but Keep Your Vote – KBF urges Zambians

Fellow country men and women,

As a lawyer I respect all decisions taken by the courts in Zambia. As a politician, I have to say our institutions of governance have been undermined because of political interference. The rule of law subverted to a level where we are not looking good as a nation.

The one thing that is clear is that it’s time to change the game and some players. The power to do this is within our hands as Zambians. Ifintu nafibipa, Nafipena! And no amount of bribery or empowerment can change our minds…. eat that money, take it… it’s yours after all, but keep your vote…

KBF