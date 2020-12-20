uuuuuuuuuBy Veronica Mwale cic Private reporter

Copperbelt ~ province

ECL AND KAMPYONGO WILL PAY A HEFTY PRICE ~ Banda Sakanya

Zambia the country that our forefathers fought for independence against repression, inequality, and all forms of injustices is fast tracking back to the same fight our forefathers bravery and spirited put forth to conquer the imperialists.

Now it is not the imperialists but PF leadership.

What is happening right now under PF leadership can be equated to the treatment our freedom fighters went through.

We know that youths needs to obtain NRCs but not to the detestable level of desperation of midnight issuance.

The midnight issuance of NRCs to juveniles in Luapula is total criminality, balderdash and uncalled for behaviour by the powers be who are abusing the law with impunity.

NRC issuance is national exercise and we expected KAMPYONGO to inform the nation that there was an overwhelming number of people that require NRC’s to increase the hours of issuance, but to this date nothing of that sort has been made.

QUESTIONS

Why was this evil scheme happening In Luapula only and not other places country wide?

Why where the juveniles not with their parents when getting NRCs?

Why did the officers from NRC center accept to stop and close the offices if the exercise was not illegal?

Why has issuance of the most important document been turned into a circus kind of play?

ECL and KAMPYONGO you will surely pay one day for abusing the laws of governance.

You are not both the first and the last, but keep in mind that there were others before you and are no longer in offices where you are now.

The country has laws and laws should be followed.