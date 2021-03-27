ECL AND PF HAVE NO FUTURE BEYOND THE AUGUST 12 POLLS

GIVEN Lubinda knows that with the constitutional amendment Bill number 10 rotting in the PF corrupt grave; six feet under, there is no way Edgar Lungu shall win the August 12, 2021 presidential elections.

Therefore, his announcement that he will no contest the Kabwata parliamentary seat in 2021 does not come as a surprise to forward thinking Zambians.

If the Justice Minister who was pregnant with the hidden agenda of Bill number has chickened out of the political race, it tells you that the PF has no future beyond the August 12 polls.

After a PF cadre slapped Lubinda back to reality at Kabwata market, it took another hard slap; the death of Bill number 10 the Justice Minister to stay true to reality in Zambia.

Lubinda knows that without Bill number 10, all the other quick fix attempt to keep Lungu in power are disintegrating to pieces every single day.

And his fearful lamentation about going back into opposition was not from without, Lubinda has a strong intuition that August 12, 2021 is the final exit point of ECL out of power for good!

The decision Lubinda has made of making peace with himself by not contesting the Kabwata parliamentary seat is the best decision he has ever made as a politician.

When we heard that Lubinda was had thrown in a towel for the Kabwata seat, we thought the Justice Minister was positioning himself for the PF top job, knowing Lungu’s fate.

But it will be a massive political joke for the PF to attempt reconstituting the true green team at the general conference with Lubinda as President and Chishimba Kambwili as running mate!

The top leadership have sold PF to irretrievable levels of selfishness, corruption, thieving and greediness.

It’s time for change!!

Mwango Wamapembwe

Checkmate

27/03/2021