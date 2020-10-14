ECL BOUNCING BACK NEXT YEAR- DEFENCE MINISTER

Defence Minister Davies Chama says President Edgar Lungu will bounce back into office next year because he possesses resilient and innovative leadership skills.

Mr. Chama says the President who is also Commander in Chief of Armed Forces is transforming Zambia from greatness to greatness.

He says the PF Government since 2011 has been committed to transforming Zambia to lay a foundation for better things to come.

The Defence Minister was speaking in Parliament today during resumption of debate of the 2021 National Budget in the Fifth Session of the Twelfth Assembly.

Mr. Chama says it is wishful thinking for the opposition to state that this is the last budget for PF because in September 2021 the PF will present another budget.

He says Zambia is bigger than some countries as it has developed from Livingstone to Nakonde while other countries only develop in capital cities.

Mr. Chama says the PF Government considers improved roads as vital for the transformation of the country.

He has called on Zambians to individually get involved in the production capacity of the country.