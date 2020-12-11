By Kasebamashila Kaseba

EL BUILDS SCHOOL, INSTEAD OF PALACE IN HEADMAN MOOYA HH’S HAMUSONDE CHIEFDOM BUT TELLS RICH VILLAGERS TO HELP THEIR CHIEFS

Elsewhere, EL or GRZ is dutifully building chiefs’ palaces but to Chief Hamusonde, like all chiefs, who is a salaried government worker, built a school.

Therefore, Hamusonde, like other chiefs is entitled to both a school and a palace.

EL’s logic is twisted to challenge chiefs’ villagers to build say Hamusonde a palace or help him when EL has built a school from his resources; he could also ask government than askcvillagers to build a palace for say Hamusonde.

EL must know that chiefs as salaried government workers or civil servants or national leaders are for all of us as Zambians than particular tribal villagers from that particular tribal chiefdoms.

As matters stand, there is no chiefdom with only tribal villagers of that tribe. It is tribal and narrow to assume Hamusonde is only chief for Tongas.

Because EL has built a school because he is rich and should not assume all other villagers and chiefdoms have rich villagers or presidents like him.

EL last time took violence to the same Bweengwa and now has taken tribalism and lack of shame or manners of disowning the chief or chiefs in their faces.

EL has built a school and hospital or palaces in his adopted chiefdom and villages that he didn’t build as a rich private citizen before he became president.

Lastly, just as EL has been to HH’s village and chiefdom of Hamusonde, let HH who is even village headman, also freely roam, build and donate in Mukwama, Chief Kalindawalo in Petauke or Chimwemwe, Kitwe or Kalingalinga and Chawama in Lusaka.