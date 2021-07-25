By Wendson Mavoro

President Edgar Lungu has called on political leaders to demonstrate their commitment to peace ahead of August 12 elections.

President Lungu says signing a peace document without committing to peace achieves nothing.

He was speaking when he met traditional leaders led by Senior Chief Shakumbila in Mumbwa District Central Province where he urged traditional leaders to call out politicians who are perpetrating political violence.

And Senior Chief Shakumbila has condemned political violence with a call to bring culprits to book.

President Lungu is in Central Province for a two days working visit.