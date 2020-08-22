ECL DETERMINED TO RULE THE COUNTRY BY HOOK AND CROOK -Banda Sakanya

Every Zambian should know by now that ECL is determined to rule the country by hook and crook. He is determined to hold on power by all means and this was the mistake Zambians made in 2016 by voting for someone with no vision.

This is how determined ECL is:

ECL sponsored PF surrogates to petition for his third term bid,

He sponsored some organisation to challenge rights of prisoners to vote

He influenced to amend the constitution because:

He wants article 52 that prohibits him from standing for a third term repealed. To have the constitution amended for there are clause favouring PF to have an upper hand during campaigning period and his stay on power for long.

the recent procurement of riot trucks and guns is a clear indication that ECL wants to rule for the rest of his life like his friend Museveni of Uganda.

Zambia is neither at war nor planning to go to war to buy such trucks that will soon be monumentally parked.

His action of threatening Judges not to follow suit what happened in Kenya when the constitution court declared election results null and void was a clear indication that he was preparing for a third term bid.

His careless statements such as, ” you never voted for us and we are still governing and even if you vote us out in 2021 we will still be in governance.

He is now Using the ECZ to arm twist the will of people by rigging in favour of him. We know that rigging is a process that does not happen on the day of voting only and this can be attested by how ECZ has become arrogant by making changes that will disadvantage other political player like UPND.

ECL like he said he had no vision, truly he is and he does not care whether the country goes in flames of fire or not.

ECL should know that not even the most powerful bomb can destroy every mankind on earth, not even the most powerful AK 47 rifle can not wipe away human race on earth.

My humble appeal to ECL is, let him not force himself on the will of people against him.

Fill up all the spaces in the country with riot trucks and guns, but we shall not be intimidated to do the right by voting you out. We shall not fear to die to a bullet but we shall stand and face the killers. We would rather die to a bullet than die of painful death of hunger.

Instead of Increasing salaries of civil servants, you are wasting millions of US $s on old killer machines, and that is what we call missed thinking.