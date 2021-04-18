APRIL 18, 2021

President Edgar Lungu has donated two herds of cattle worth 10,000 kwacha to inmates at Mukobeko Maximum Correctional Facility.

Central Province Minister, Sydney Mushanga, handed over the animals at the Correctional facility on behalf of the head of state .

Mr. Mushanga,said President Lungu cares for the welfare of inmates at the various correctional facilities across the country.

He said the gift is a symbol of love and humility that is synonymous with the head of state.

The minister also said the gift symbolizes true and humble leadership of President Lungu.

AND Giving a vote of thanks, Dickson Kasongo an inmate serving a life sentence, has petitioned President Lungu to pardon some of the inmates who have reformed.