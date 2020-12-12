By Veronica Mwale cic private reporter

COPPERBELT ~ Kalulushi

ECL FAILS TO CONTROL VIOLENCE BUT BLAMES IT ON HH SAYS BANDA SAKANYA

ECL a beneficiary of violence has failed to take full responsibility of ensuring that violence ends in the country but blames it on HH.

Speaking to Chiefs in Monze town when he visited them, ECL said UPND under the founder Mazoka was not a violent party like it is today under HH.

He said HH is the most violent leader.

ECL should be ashamed of his lies because he is the president and the commander of the armed forces who can command and bring violence in the country to an end, .

To blame HH and UPND who are on the receiving end of violence goes by to show that the country has a leader who is a liar hiding in the name of humbleness.

ECL is the architect of violence and through violence he ascended to power and through violence he expects to remain at the helm of power, and therefore he can not end violence.

It is folly of ECL to blame HH for the violence in the country.

The country under his leadership has seen the worst VIOLENCE than under the leadership of PF founder the late Micheal Chilufya Sata.

ECL has allowed his foolish cadres to demonise and insult HH and he has never condemned that.

The killing of Mapenzi, Lawrence Banda, Vespers , gassing and ritual killings, all these have happened under his leadership and he has dicided to cast a blind eye on that and blames it on HH.

ECL should be ashamed and realise that only him as commander of the armed forces has the power to end violence.

CIC PRESS TEAM