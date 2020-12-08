By Veronica Mwale cic private reporter.

ECL HAS A POOR READING AND GOVERNANCE CULTURE

The dramatic and profound order by concourt on all the 64 ministers to pay back the money they drew in salaries during their overstay in offices after the disolution of parliament in 2016 is a clear indication that ECL has a poor reading and governance culture.

ECL misled himself and and his ministers when allowed them to continue serving even after the disolution of parliament in 2016.

ECL in his speech, he mocked Zambians that criticised his decision to allow his ministers continue serving even after dissolution of parliament as people with poor reading culture because the constitution was clear that ministers shall remain to continue to perform ministrial duties to avoid power vacuum.

He dared anyone to take the matter to court of law and challenge his decision.

The concourt ruled against ECL’s interpretation of the article after UPND SG took the matter to concourt

On a number of occasions ECL has misled the county and that has resulted in making his governance poor.

He misled the country during his official opening of parliament that Bill 10 would go through with or without the support of UPND, but because of his poor reading culture, he forgot 2/3 majority voting in parliament, and then Bill 10 collapsed.

ECL’s poor governance has wrecked the country’s economy that is by casting a blind eye on corruption.

Zambia needs a president with good reading and governance culture.