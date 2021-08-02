ECL has betrayed Sata – VJ

Veteran Politician Vernon Mwaanga says President Edgar Lungu has erased late President Michael Sata’s history and legacy by renaming the Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport in Ndola to Peter Zuze Military Base.

President Lungu on Friday last week authorized the renaming of Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport to Peter Zuze Military Base in honor of the first indigenous Air Force Commander.

Dr. Mwaanga who has expressed shock with the development says the reason late President Sata named the airport after Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe was due to the role he played in the independence struggle.

He said President Lungu should have considered other ways of honoring Peter Zuze other than renaming the old Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport.

Credit: Hot FM