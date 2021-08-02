ECL has betrayed Sata – VJ
Veteran Politician Vernon Mwaanga says President Edgar Lungu has erased late President Michael Sata’s history and legacy by renaming the Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport in Ndola to Peter Zuze Military Base.
President Lungu on Friday last week authorized the renaming of Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport to Peter Zuze Military Base in honor of the first indigenous Air Force Commander.
Dr. Mwaanga who has expressed shock with the development says the reason late President Sata named the airport after Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe was due to the role he played in the independence struggle.
He said President Lungu should have considered other ways of honoring Peter Zuze other than renaming the old Simon Mwansa Kapwepwe International Airport.
Credit: Hot FM
I thought the new airport is Simon Mwansa kapwepwe
The name can be transferred to the Copperbelt International Airport. However, Peter Zuze could have been honoured with the Mbala Airforce base. And, the government should sell off all the tuma little airports like Chingola, South Downs etc. Chipata airport should be an Airforce Base and expand Mfuwe with a good road to Chipata, to make it a truly international airport. Why should people land in Lusaka and then get a bus to Chipata? Mongu, Solwezi, Mansa and Mpika must have international airports too. I miss out Kasama because Mpika is historically an important town in the aeronautical history of Zambia. Do some research if you do not know.